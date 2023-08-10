Woman fabricates PUC anti-pipeline testimony, PUC Commission brokers deal to only disqualify part of it.

Maybe I’m not hearing the whole story, but I’m questioning how the PUC could keep any of what someone had to say when a woman from out of state fabricated testimony against the Navigator pipeline to the commission based on a falsified photo.

The PUC staff said that all of her testimony should be disqualified and tossed out. Yet, it was ‘negotiated’ that she only lied in part of her testimony:

Bosma, who owns land in Lincoln County along the proposed pipeline route, submitted a picture of a tractor submerged deep in mud, which she told the commission she took on her land in South Dakota. The image was intended to suggest that a piece of farm equipment could sink deep in the mud and ultimately hit a carbon pipeline, triggering an explosion. Problem is, Bosma’s picture appears to not be her’s at all, and was likely photoshopped. and.. The PUC staff suggested that Bosma’s entire testimony be thrown out, which would have required a majority vote by the body’s three commissioners. But rather than attempting to get Bosma back to South Dakota to tell her side of the story, Commissioner Chris Nelson managed to broker a deal between Navigator, landowner attorney Brian Jorde and his PUC staff that would only require the image and Bosma’s references to it to be thrown out.

Read the entire story here.

You have to wonder what other nonsense is being spewed to try to sway public opinion.