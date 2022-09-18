Glad I was able to make the local GOP monthly meeting yesterday, as I picked up a bit of political gossip I hadn’t yet heard.
One of the chief Lieutenants of the Monae Johnson for Secretary of State campaign was announcing to the room that the SOS hopeful had already started vetting employees to serve under her employ if she’s elected for the office, and that people will be excited to hear who will be in the office come this next January, assuming she wins her seat.
I did hear later in the day that Monae herself had dispelled rumors that Citizens for Liberty honcho Tonchi Weaver, whose group had recently hosted Democrat Candidate Jamie Smith, would NOT be one of those persons working at the SOS.
So, we’ll have to wait and see who does make the list.
5 thoughts on “Word from Monae Johnson campaign that SOS hopeful has already started selecting staff.”
Lie. Tonchi will be the number 2 on elections. We will finally be able to fix the broken voting system. Expect more on Tuesday.
You mean, fix as in ensuring her side wins no matter what and likely still claiming fraud when they lose? Yeah, she will fix it, I bet.
You got that right. She would rig the elections like she does the “Citizens for Liberty” scorecard.
Tonchi has revealed herself to be the Ultimate RINO.
That is also correct. She would gag if she was forced to say she is a Republican.