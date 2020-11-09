Word is on the street that Senate Committees have been assigned

I’m hearing this morning that Senate Committees have been assigned already, as related to me by those in the know. Here’s what I’m catching for Chairs and Vice Chairs of committees:
- Local Government – Ch Herman Otten, VC Mike Diedrich
- Senate Transportation – Ch Mary Duvall, VC Jessica Castleberry
- State Affairs – Ch Gary Cammack, VC Mike Diedrich
- Tax – Ch Tim Johns, VC Marsha Symens
- Health and Human Services – Ch Wayne Steinhauer, VC Erin Tobin
- Judiciary – Ch Art Rusch, VC Helene Duhamel
- Education – Ch Blake Curd, VC Kyle Schoenfish
- Ag and Nat Res – Ch VJ Smith, VC Josh Klumb
- Commerce – Ch Casey Crabtree, VC Lee Schoenbeck
- Appropriations – Ch Jean Hunhoff, VC Bryan Breitling
- Legislative Procedures – Ch Lee Schoenbeck, VC Gary Cammack
- GOAC – Ch Kyle Schoenfish, VC Dave Wheeler
- Retirement Laws – Ch Jim Bolin, VC Larry Zikmund
- Military and Veterans Affairs – Ch D Johnson, VC Jessica Castleberry
- Rules review – Jean Hunhoff and Tim J and Troy Heinert
- Tribal Relations – Erin, VJ, Rohl, Troy Heinert and Red Dawn Foster
Excellent slate of leaders and looking forward to working with all of them.