Word is on the street that Senate Committees have been assigned

I’m hearing this morning that Senate Committees have been assigned already, as related to me by those in the know. Here’s what I’m catching for Chairs and Vice Chairs of committees:

Local Government – Ch Herman Otten, VC Mike Diedrich

Senate Transportation – Ch Mary Duvall, VC Jessica Castleberry

State Affairs – Ch Gary Cammack, VC Mike Diedrich

Tax – Ch Tim Johns, VC Marsha Symens

Health and Human Services – Ch Wayne Steinhauer, VC Erin Tobin

Judiciary – Ch Art Rusch, VC Helene Duhamel

Education – Ch Blake Curd, VC Kyle Schoenfish

Ag and Nat Res – Ch VJ Smith, VC Josh Klumb

Commerce – Ch Casey Crabtree, VC Lee Schoenbeck

Appropriations – Ch Jean Hunhoff, VC Bryan Breitling

Legislative Procedures – Ch Lee Schoenbeck, VC Gary Cammack

GOAC – Ch Kyle Schoenfish, VC Dave Wheeler

Retirement Laws – Ch Jim Bolin, VC Larry Zikmund

Military and Veterans Affairs – Ch D Johnson, VC Jessica Castleberry

Rules review – Jean Hunhoff and Tim J and Troy Heinert

Tribal Relations – Erin, VJ, Rohl, Troy Heinert and Red Dawn Foster