Word is that the Free Speech Act, HB 1087, has risen from the dead in Senate State Affairs. Posted on March 4, 2019 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ I had my nose buried in work, but I had a heads up that Senate State Affairs committee just voted 7 to 2 to revive the free-speech bill, and will debate it further on Wednesday. I'll have more after the audio is posted.
It appears the Law School debacle has changed some minds. Or at least pushed for a further discussion on a Legislative fix. Glad they are reconsidering and hopefully they can get a good bill passed.
Bravo legislators! Glad to see this get revived. It’s time for our universities to be reformed
Glad to see this. Thank you legislators for being strong leaders. Now let’s pass the bill. And oh the governor needs to help out on this. Put down the hemp pipe and be for free speech
What’s up with Senate State Affairs? Do they rotate seats or what? The day they killed this bill Ewing was listed as Chair. Today Klumb is listed as Chair, Ewing wasn’t even on the Committee, instead Schoenbeck was!