Did I hear the sound of cooperation coming out of Pierre this morning?
Because word is that after two prior Speakers that were a bit of a train wreck, House members broke with tradition and are starting fresh, choosing to select people completely new to lead the body and the caucus.
Hugh Bartels of Watertown is said to have successfully turned aside Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen in a break from tradition which would have elevated him to the position of Speaker of the House. Mike Stevens was ultimately unopposed and will be the next Speaker Pro Tempore.
On the more political side, Will Mortenson won the position of House Majority Leader, and Taylor Rehfeldt won the position of Assistant Majority Leader.
Mortenson and Rehfeldt will be starting their second terms of office with both having 2 more terms available after that, which has the potential to provide fairly stable leadership in the House for some time to come. In addition, both are strong campaigners, which bodes well for House Republican efforts in upcoming elections.
(**Update – Wangsness, Drury, Chaffee, Blare, and Cammack are whips for the upcoming term)
Congratulations to all!
12 thoughts on “Word out of Pierre this AM is that Bartels in as Speaker, Mortenson, Rehfeldt as Maj and Asst Maj Leader.”
😁
Thats disappointing news
Very strong.
Good group. South Dakota is in very good hands.
I think Dakota Scout depicts it the best…see twitter feed on left….MODERATES sweep GOP leadership elections.
No conservative legislation for 2 years
And that’s not exactly accurate. It would be that Conservative Republicans were selected over hard right.
The Dakota Scout is published by authoritarian socialists who refer to the Republican left as moderates. This blog refers to traditional pro-liberty Reagan conservatives as the hard right, and to the Republican left as conservatives.
Joe Sneve and Jon Ellis= “authoritarian socialists”?
Good one.
I hope you were mistaking it without the South Dakota Standard
When was the last time, if ever, a Speaker Pro Tem was denied the Speakership? Just curious
Was thinking the same thing. Maybe it isn’t water under the bridge.
That is why the Speaker comes up for ELECTION every 2 years.
Seems to me the House Leadership is tilted toward the West River Cowboy Country and neglects representation from Sioux Falls and the James River Valley. Are we concerned that cows aren’t being heard on the floor of our Capitol. Mortonson and five whips from West River including whips from Ideal and Union Center??? While it may be OK for conservatives, I don’t know if this bunch is prepared to tackle South Dakotas real problems with industrial agriculture, eminent domain, taxation and worker housing.