Word tonight that Taylor v. Speaker Haugaard is off. Let peace reign on the 3rd Floor.

I’m hearing word early this evening that the preliminary hearing for the injunction filed by attorneys for Municipal League director Yvonne Taylor against Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard over her ban from the floor of the State House of Representatives has been canceled, and Taylor is to be allowed on the House floor again.
No word yet about the circumstances of the suit’s withdrawal, but that’s what I’m hearing.
Let peace reign on the 3rd Floor.
Good news. The rumor though is that he is now going to just ban ALL lobbyists from the House floor. After the Poitier fiasco, the crazy dress code, and this goofy Yvonne Taylor deal, I’d hope he knows when to stop.
The ban, whether justified or not, was just bad optics. This news is still bad optics, but at least the issue can go away.
“Bad optics”? Bad optics is a dress code that is thinly veiled at covering everyone when the bulk of it focuses on women’s dress, at a time when there are a growing number of women in the chamber (and the first female governor to boot)! Bad optics is calling a lobbyist into the office to chastise her about a column that might be dimly viewed by the members of the legislature. But no, he went beyond chastising and unilaterally stomped on her constitutionally protected rights to express her opinion. That’s not bad optics, his actions are classic misogynistic behavior that flies in the face of a principle of law that every first year law student knows.
Enjoy the next two years. It’s likely to be a very bumpy ride with this steely-eyed clown.
Not sure where in the Constitution it says that anyone can go anywhere they want. Words have consequences, at least that’s what I am told.