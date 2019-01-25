Word tonight that Taylor v. Speaker Haugaard is off. Let peace reign on the 3rd Floor.

I’m hearing word early this evening that the preliminary hearing for the injunction filed by attorneys for Municipal League director Yvonne Taylor against Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard over her ban from the floor of the State House of Representatives has been canceled, and Taylor is to be allowed on the House floor again.

No word yet about the circumstances of the suit’s withdrawal, but that’s what I’m hearing.

Let peace reign on the 3rd Floor.

