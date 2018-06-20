Yankton County Deputy States Attorney Erich Johnke

Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

YANKTON, SD: Yankton County Deputy States Attorney Erich Johnke endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“I have known Jason for almost fifteen years here in Yankton County and I have been in the State’s Attorney’s office the entire time.” Johnke said. “I worked with Jason on numerous cases, we don’t always agree in the courtroom, but I do know that at any time I work with Jason I I can trust him.”

“Jason is going to work as hard as he possibly can for his client and get the best results he can.” Johnke said. “When Jason says something you can trust his word. He says something that is the way it is going to be.”

Erich has been an attorney since 2000 and has been a Deputy States Attorney in Yankton County since 2003.

You can view Erich’s endorsement at https://vimeo.com/264507126/bfe0bd0068

To learn more about Jason’s campaign please follow him at www.JasonforSouthDakota.com

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...