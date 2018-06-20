Yankton County Deputy States Attorney Erich Johnke
Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
YANKTON, SD: Yankton County Deputy States Attorney Erich Johnke endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“I have known Jason for almost fifteen years here in Yankton County and I have been in the State’s Attorney’s office the entire time.” Johnke said. “I worked with Jason on numerous cases, we don’t always agree in the courtroom, but I do know that at any time I work with Jason I I can trust him.”
“Jason is going to work as hard as he possibly can for his client and get the best results he can.” Johnke said. “When Jason says something you can trust his word. He says something that is the way it is going to be.”
Erich has been an attorney since 2000 and has been a Deputy States Attorney in Yankton County since 2003.
You can view Erich’s endorsement at https://vimeo.com/264507126/bfe0bd0068
To learn more about Jason’s campaign please follow him at www.JasonforSouthDakota.com
How can this be…the Fitzgeralds keep telling me DAILY that he never has been in a courtroom……
Well, that is all Fitzgerald can claim, that he is always in the courtroom. I guess if you want to try everything you’re bound to win less than half your cases. Fitzgerald seems to think that being in a courtroom constantly is all that it takes to be AG. However, it takes leadership experience, and Jason is head and shoulders above Fitzgerald in that department. Jason is also a tremendously hard worker who not only does work for the state but also is in private practice, so he isn’t simply a government employee; he knows how it is in the private sector.
Nicely done video…Erich is a good attorney and well respected.
Why do all these people lying about Ravnsborg being in the courtroom all the time….that is not what Team Fitzgerald tells me…I got a message recently from them that said he doesn’t work at all….hmmmm I think I know who is lying and it is not Jason!