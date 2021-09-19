Yankton County Lincoln Day Dinner highlights (Part 2)

@SoDakCampaigns

Among last evening’s speakers was US Senate candidate Mark Mowry. While he probably won’t get on the ballot, he is out hitting a few of the Republican dinners, claiming that “South Dakotans overwhelmingly question the veracity of the 2020 general election.”

5 thoughts on “Yankton County Lincoln Day Dinner highlights (Part 2)”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.