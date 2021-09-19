Among last evening’s speakers was US Senate candidate Mark Mowry. While he probably won’t get on the ballot, he is out hitting a few of the Republican dinners, claiming that “South Dakotans overwhelmingly question the veracity of the 2020 general election.”
5 thoughts on “Yankton County Lincoln Day Dinner highlights (Part 2)”
Another conspiracy theory candidate.
What does he do for a living?
I think he is a gig musician.
More publicity here than he will get anywhere this campaign
He won’t go anywhere, but sadly there are a lot of Republicans in this state that would agree with that line…