Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis Endorses Jackley for Governor
YANKTON, SD: Sheriff Jim Vlahakis tells Yankton County that Attorney General Marty Jackley is the best candidate to lead South Dakota in an endorsement video released today.
“We can count on Marty to be responsive, tough and fair,” Vlahakis said in his endorsement. “He’s had our back as attorney general, and that’s why the law enforcement community is standing beside him in this race for governor.”
Vlahakis has been in law enforcement for 39 years and is currently in his second term as Yankton County Sheriff. Before taking on his role as sheriff, he served as field agent, agent supervisor, assistant director and then director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
“We’re honored to have Jim’s support, and I’m grateful for his friendship,” Jackley said. “Together we’ll continue giving the men and women on the front lines of law enforcement the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”
Vlahakis is one of 62 county sheriffs supporting Jackley’s bid to become governor.
These are getting tiresome because they’re all identical. It’s like they were filmed the same day. Plus none of them are novel. Every time I see one, I think: Ok, so all these law enforcement folks endorse Jackley … well, he’s sort of their boss so it’s not surprising.
Jackley is planting himself in the “law enforcement” niche but he isn’t running for AG. He’s running for governor. If he’s trying to display a broad coalition of support, he’s failing. Noem’s support from legislators, ranchers, small business owners, etc. seems like a larger and more diverse coalition.
I’m no fan of Noem’s, but I’ll cede that you’re correct. Jackley needs to diversify his pool of endorsers. That said, I would argue that Noem, though she has a greater diversity of endorsers, has fewer endorsers.
Noem’s following are regular folks. They don’t know much about Jackley yet. I’m impressed by so many backing Marty when he’s the underdog. Shows he’s a great person.
He needs to be bold. BOLD and A FIGHTER FOR SD.
Noem’s supporter in the legislature is Larry “chamber jumper” Rhoden. He finished last in the race to replace Haggar as speaker pro-tem.
On the other hand, Jackley was endorsed by the Assisant Majority leader of the Senate, who also happens to be a small business owner.
Not exactly an apples to apples comparison, bud.
I guess if you haven’t actually BEEN a small business owner, the best you can hope for is to *get endorsed by* a small business owner.
When Noem’s ads claim she “ran a small business”, they forget to include “into the ground” at the end. No points for participation in SD, sorry!
I think Marty is an excellent candidate. He’s a great person and i believe this is a good ad but Jackley needs to be bold and take on State government somewhat. I liked that he had the cojones to call for an ethics commission while Daugaard and Kristi and everyone else laid low.
Jackley needs to take on State government and he needs to be bold.
Interesting to hear all these endorsements about Jackley’s knowledge of the agriculture and tourism industries, and his experience with small business ownership.
Oh wait. Nevemind. They’re all about law enforcement.
It’s like a broken record that wasn’t even interesting the first time I listened to it.
They are solid ads..what have there been 3 ads with sheriffs and that is too many he has nearly all of them supporting him.
He also has had a state senator ad and many friend ads…seems to be diversity to me, plus diversity in geographic locations also..not just east OR west river, but both
Can’t forget that brilliant ad for short shorts!
You must be a campaign staffer. Only kook-aid drinking campaign staffers are so juvenile.
Noem and Jackley are clearly running very, very different campaigns. It’s pretty fascinating and I’m interested to see which approach pays off.
Noem is running a DC campaign while Marty is running a South Dakota grassroots campaign. Noem’s campaign manager is closely tied to Mitch McConnell, a veteran of down and dirty media based campaigning, and not a resident of South Dakota. Marty’s campaign manager is a born and bred South Dakotan who is focussed on retail politics. Who they hire and the style of campaign they run says more about the candidates than any add.
I like both candidates and haven’t made up my mind, I absolutely can’t stand Jackley supporters’ childish “out of state campaign manager” BS. Like, who gives a crap?
I don’t hear anyone harping on Thune, even though Noem’s campaign manager is the same one Thune used in 2010.
The bottom line is that Justin Brasell isn’t running for governor, and neither is Jason Glodt. Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley are running. So why don’t we let them have a legitimate and honest debate about the issues, rather than lobbing lazy, stupid ad hominem attacks at staffers?
1) Thune is a never-Trumper career politician who has never held a real job in his adult life. He will go back to lobbying as soon as his time in office has run its course. Of course he hired a McConnell lackey to run his campaign.
2) The fact that Noem, a Ryan lackey, hired a McConnell lackey to run her campaign says a lot about who will have influence within her administration. She’ll take her que from DC.
*cue
Every time I read something like this, I wonder about Marty’s clean campaign pledge and why he and his supporters won’t abide by it.
1) Marty’s campaign pledge was a stupid stunt.
2) Why should Marty’s supporters have to abide by his ill-conceived pledge?
This Jackley fellow sounds like he’d make a great Sheriff.
These comments are getting a little nasty. The topic is the commercial, not how much you hate the other person.