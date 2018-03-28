Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis Endorses Jackley for Governor

YANKTON, SD: Sheriff Jim Vlahakis tells Yankton County that Attorney General Marty Jackley is the best candidate to lead South Dakota in an endorsement video released today.

“We can count on Marty to be responsive, tough and fair,” Vlahakis said in his endorsement. “He’s had our back as attorney general, and that’s why the law enforcement community is standing beside him in this race for governor.”

Vlahakis has been in law enforcement for 39 years and is currently in his second term as Yankton County Sheriff. Before taking on his role as sheriff, he served as field agent, agent supervisor, assistant director and then director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

“We’re honored to have Jim’s support, and I’m grateful for his friendship,” Jackley said. “Together we’ll continue giving the men and women on the front lines of law enforcement the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”

Vlahakis is one of 62 county sheriffs supporting Jackley’s bid to become governor.



