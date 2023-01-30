You guys are killing me… Had to boost my computing capacity over the JFM traffic

Ugh. Worst part of having to do your own tech work. You guys are killing me, as everyone tries to keep up on the JFM accusations.

Because seriously. This is not the topic anyone was expecting for the middle of the legislative session. Good God.

I literally had to double the number of CPU’s on the cloud server, and increase my storage to handle all the traffic being thrown at the website over the Julie Frye Mueller scandal.

Hopefully that solves some of the problem of the website going up and down.