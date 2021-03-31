You know, it’s not a bad thing that Gov. Noem hit the pause button in the whole HB1217 debate

I’m reading the Rapid City Journal this AM, specifically comments from the opposing sides on House Bill 1217, and I can’t help but think that given the level of hysteria, it’s not the worst thing in the world that the Governor hit the pause button on the measure so better legislation can be crafted to protect Title IX and women’s participation in sports. Because some of the comments coming out of the debate in the days after are a bit ridiculous:

Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said the pair of executive orders are “absolutely ridiculous” and that Noem is more interested in empty words than actions. Howard, who was a co-sponsor of the bill, said 1217 was a good bill vetted by attorneys across the nation, and the executive orders are worthless as there is no enforcement mechanism. and.. “I’m tired of politicians who claim to be conservative with their words but don’t follow through with their actions.

Read that here.

The problem with HB 1217’s “attorneys across the nation” is that they’re working for the people who want to add South Dakota as another notch in their belt of passing the measure, and they could care less about the consequences in the state.. unlike the people who have to live here.

And of course, there’s the opponents:

Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, also said the new executive orders would hurt transgender children as well as all trans South Dakotans. and.. “This morning I laid in bed for five hours comatose, just trying to practice self-care,” Williams said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re going to take some time to reflect and help each other heal from a horrid legislative session, which didn’t even give trans people a chance to breathe — the hits kept on coming.”

Also read that here.

Umm.. yeah. I don’t know that the executive orders are going to do much more than give some minimal guidance to the Dept of Ed, and Regental institutions as they try to figure things out. So they can probably turn down the drama & hyperbole, and rouse themselves from their self-care.

Because we’ll all be back in Pierre soon enough for Round 2 on HB1217, as well as the legislature taking another run at Marijuana regulation legislation.

Stay tuned.