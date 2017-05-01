You never know who you’ll run into at George’s Pizza.

My wife and I stepped out 11:30 to try to catch a quick bite of lunch, hoping that George’s pizza was serving soup on this cold and wintry May 1. No such luck, but still, the food is always good at his Brookings institution.

And as we were walking out, apparently someone else had the same idea.

Attorney General Marty Jackley is in Brookings today for work, specifically law enforcement activities, and apparently this Gubernatorial hopeful knows where you can find one of the best lunches in town.

Marty noted that his activities here today are strictly non-campaign related, but a blogger can’t help but snap a photo on the way out the door.