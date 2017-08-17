You should demand to see petitioner’s ID. South Dakota residency required.

Here’s an interesting tale related to me from one of my readers:

My son was.. collecting signatures at the Sioux Empire fair (for a different petition). He was telling me about this woman (Circulating petitions for Represent SD) leading three or four other people who were also collecting signatures. He told me that the people he was speaking with (who were in her group) told him that they were all from Nevada.

At one point, she began a discussion with my son and it was obvious to my son that she was not from South Dakota. So he asked her where she was from. Her response: “it doesn’t matter where I’m from.”

On August 15, 2017, I was at the Empire Mall with another son and I could see this woman talking to people at the food court. When she approached me it was obvious she was collecting signatures so I took a picture of her as she talked with me.

She was very friendly with me until I asked her if she had an id on her so I could verify if she was a South Dakota resident. At that point, she physically backed away from me and got up from her chair. I continued to ask her for an ID she told me that it doesn’t matter where she’s from and she doesn’t have to show me any verification. My son confirmed this was the same woman from the fair. Later, I approached mall security and was told that she was asked to leave an was given a trespass warning.

This brings me to the question that I have for you: if this woman is not from South Dakota, are the signatures that she gathered invalid?