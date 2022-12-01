Young Dems declare their Top Statewide Campaigns were those that lost. They don’t get the whole campaign thing, do they?

Young Democrats are out patting themselves on the back today, and clucking about their top races.

They don’t get the whole campaign thing, do they? That’s kind of a funny way of looking at the world.

When you’re calling the race for Auditor one of your “Top Statewide Campaigns”.. a race where the candidate didn’t go to the convention to run.. or anywhere else as far as that goes.. you’re setting a pretty low bar.

In that Universe, your top campaigns will probably include Jamie Smith and Erin Royer, who both lost badly.

Sure, go ahead and declare “Democrats” to be the top party. The rest of us will console ourselves with winning elections.