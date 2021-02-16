Youngberg announces desire to lead office of South Dakota School & Public Lands

YOUNGBERG ANNOUNCES DESIRE TO LEAD THE OFFICE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL & PUBLIC LANDS

Former State Senator wants to return to Pierre and continue serving the people of South Dakota.

MADISON, SD– Today Former District 8 State Senator Jordan Youngberg officially announced his intent to seek election to serve as South Dakota’s Commissioner of School and Public Lands.

“I have a fierce desire to continue serving our state, and I believe that my conservative, hardworking approach is a perfect fit to lead the office of South Dakota School & Public Lands,” said Youngberg. “As South Dakota’s next Commissioner, I’m committed to utilizing my legislative experience and commitment to financial stewardship to ensure the office continues to effectively maintain all properties and allocate funds to our school districts.”

Born and raised in South Dakota, Jordan and his wife Ann currently call Madison home, along with their two young sons, Russell and Blake. Jordan was re-elected to the State Senate after defeating a popular incumbent democratic incumbent and served as Senate Majority Whip, Vice Chair for the Ag and Natural Resources and Local Government Committees and Chair of the Government Accountability Committee. In addition to public service, Former Senator Youngberg has experience managing an ag implement dealership along with owning and operating small businesses.

“I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish during my time serving in the South Dakota Legislature, but equally as important are the friendships and relationships I’ve been able to develop with folks who have South Dakota’s best interest at heart,” said Youngberg. “I’m excited to engage those individuals again soon as I travel the state to listen and learn throughout my campaign. Those that know me know that I will work hard every single day to make this state better for our next generation.”

The Commissioner of the office of South Dakota School & Public Lands is officially elected in November of 2022. Youngberg is the only candidate to officially announce intentions to pursue the office and will seek the Republican Nomination in June of 2022.

###