Your favorite photography spots in the hills?

I took this photo on a sunny September day back in 2013, and it has been pretty hard for me to top in capturing one of our state’s great attractions. Primarily, because I haven’t been back out that way for pleasure in a while. I’ve thought that a trip out West to take pictures is long overdue, so I’m packing up some of the kids, and heading out west this weekend to do just that.

I’ve never officially been through the Badlands, except on my way to Rapid City, so that’s one planned stop on my whirlwind photo tour. And I’m planning on Mount Rushmore as well.

Are there any other necessary stops I should be considering which aren’t coming immediately to mind? I’ve got a Saturday to do it in, so I can’t invest a lot of travel. I want to know – is there a hidden gem to snap a picture of along the way before I head home?

