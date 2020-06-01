Your thoughts on last night’s riots? Good Job Governor Noem & Mayor TenHaken

In watching the coverage of last night’s riots, I have to commend Governor Kristi Noem and Mayor Paul TenHaken for prompt, decisive action last evening in response to those who took what was an event that the community should be proud off.. and ended it on a sour note.

Governor Noem and Mayor TenHaken and took proactive measures to safeguard lives and property in the face of people who just wanted to cause chaos. That was no protest at the empire mall.. it was a riot, and an exhibition of lawlessness. People wanted to vandalize property and possibly find an opportunity to possibly steal stuff and just to cause problems.

And to the best of their ability, law enforcement shut it down. We should be especially thankful for the skill and professionalism of the law enforcement agencies that were on the front line, such as the SFPD and SD Highway Patrol and numerous others.