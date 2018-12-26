Your thoughts on the top political stories of 2018….

As I’m working on the list of the top South Dakota political stories of 2018, I thought I’d share the list I’ve been working on sorting out based on the stories I’ve written over the past year, as well as the popularity of those same stories.
Candidates for SD Top Ten Political stories of 2018
- Kristi Noem wins general election for Governor
- Constitutional Party/Parties
- The implosion of Jolene Loetscher
- Caucus Loyalty and the non-rebellion
- Democrat do-over convention
- President Trump visits Sioux Falls
- Kristi Noem over Marty Jackley in June Primary
- DiSanto V. Johnson
- Free Speech on Campus
- Fall of Shantel Krebs
- Dan Kaiser, the man who would be kingmaker
- Dusty Johnson is new Congressman
- Paul TenHaken wins Sioux Falls Mayor
- Ravnsborg outmaneuvers everyone
- Michael Clark and the cost of a comment
- GOP Wins again/Dems lose again
I could go on to many subtopics, and may yet break down some main headings to subheadings.. but are there any other major topics that should be considered in the “top ten” for the most important political stories of 2018?
The floor is yours.
(Update – And I’m already adding the SD v. Wayfair/Online sales tax to the list..)
Not surprising you would trumpet Wayfair, are you and Cory Heidelberger collaborating on that story?
It is news to go to the US Supreme Court and win as a state, you can agree or disagree with that, but still newsworthy
1. First female governor has to be 1. Kristi overcame all obstacles.
2. I also think number two is Billie Sutton’s campaign. Argus/Kelo/RCJ polls. Sutton came up a Jackley endorsement away from winning.
3. Jackley undecided between Noem/Sutton on Oct. 19th and the effort by GOP powerbrokers or team Noem go persuade him to endorse her.
4. The GOP primary 44-45 in Argus poll and the Laura Kaiser nuke that followed.
5. TenHaken routs field to become mayor and frontrunner for the next open office in SD.
6. Jason Ravnsborg dominates GOP convention and coasts against Seiler.
7. Pence visits SD day before election to push GOP over the top. He doesn’t come to SD the day before if it is in the bag.
8. GOP constitutionals dominate with 60% plus. Showing no Sutton coattails.
9. Dusty Johnson is going to be a force in SD for decades. Quietly dominates.
10. Sutton still campaigning past November 2018 .Eyeing Rounds and a Senate seat or a 2022 rematch with Noem.
I agree the Wayfair case should be top 5.
your list is largely dominated by stories about the governor’s race….
I think that the Governor’s race is #1 as Sutton made it closer than any Democrat in 40 years….and all the problems Kristi had with an election that should have been a cakewalk.
I agree TenHaken, Dusty and Ravnsborg are in top 5…all came out of no where in last 5 years…even Dusty who is more know, but was out of politics for 4 years or so came back and all 3 are positioned well to serve for the next 8 years and then in 2026 we could have an interesting year..(if rounds doesn’t run again and/or the Gov is open because of term limited Noem or a Dem Sutton and GOP running against him) PLUS who else comes onto the scene in that time we don’t know about
Is Langer taking out Curd news? I mean she is one of the few women leaders ever and the first since Barb Everist.
Noem’s campaign, and how poorly it was run, is the biggest political story of the year.
I would also thank the host here–reminder of some stories I forgot about Johnson v disanto as top example