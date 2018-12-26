Your thoughts on the top political stories of 2018….

As I’m working on the list of the top South Dakota political stories of 2018, I thought I’d share the list I’ve been working on sorting out based on the stories I’ve written over the past year, as well as the popularity of those same stories.

Candidates for SD Top Ten Political stories of 2018

Kristi Noem wins general election for Governor

Constitutional Party/Parties

The implosion of Jolene Loetscher

Caucus Loyalty and the non-rebellion

Democrat do-over convention

President Trump visits Sioux Falls

Kristi Noem over Marty Jackley in June Primary

DiSanto V. Johnson

Free Speech on Campus

Fall of Shantel Krebs

Dan Kaiser, the man who would be kingmaker

Dusty Johnson is new Congressman

Paul TenHaken wins Sioux Falls Mayor

Ravnsborg outmaneuvers everyone

Michael Clark and the cost of a comment

GOP Wins again/Dems lose again

I could go on to many subtopics, and may yet break down some main headings to subheadings.. but are there any other major topics that should be considered in the “top ten” for the most important political stories of 2018?

The floor is yours.

(Update – And I’m already adding the SD v. Wayfair/Online sales tax to the list..)

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...