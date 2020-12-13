In recent news, fully 1/3 of South Dakota Senate Democrats are suffering from COVID-19.
State Senator Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Nesiba spent the beginning of this week in Pierre for state business, namely the Governor’s budget address Tuesday.
1/3 of Democrats in the State Senate being sick could hamper their preparation for the upcoming session… If they weren’t already hampered by the fact that there are only three Democrats in the Senate to begin with.
10 thoughts on “1/3 of South Dakota Senate Democrats infected with COVID-19”
That’s probably the highest Covid rate of any party caucus IN THE WORLD!
So, we’re so gullible as a country that we shut down our entire economy over a cold virus (not pivot from COVID to Corona)?
Meanwhile, China claims only 4k deaths as our death total approaches 300k. Interestingly, deaths of nearly every other kind seem to be disappearing from the record.
“note pivot”
Off topic responding to John Dale:
China deleted over 200,000,000 cell phones from 12/15/19 to 7/15/20. They are forced to live, buy, sell, call and receive every part of their life on their cell phones by the Chinese Communist Party. What they knowingly did to the world and our human race makes all the known World Terrorists look like school yard bullies.
I’m hoping Senator Nesiba recovers quickly as we visited outside of the Capital Tuesday AM. 😇
Note pivot to believing Chinese propaganda.
What my friend Mr. Dale seems to be saying is that deaths remain constant but most all deaths are being blamed on the covid bugs.
I hope Mr. Nesiba gets better, but he needs to stay home and stop going out and about where he can spread the bugs.
1/3 i I f Democratic Senators infected with COVID??!! OMG I can’t believe CAH at dakota fake press isn’t all over this story!!
This is hysterical!
So does noem have Covid or does she hate losers and this is why she’s no longer an elector? Nesiba was at the mansion a week ago and he’s a close talker.
Remember when people talk about SD being “worst in the world” or Jerauld County being “worst in the world” or whatever that this is largely a function of small populations. When you are a county of 3000 people, one outbreak appears to be a huge portion of your people.
The three-person SD Senate Democratic caucus is an excellent example of that. They have a 33% Covid rate! That’s the “worst in the world”! Of course it’s just one guy.
It sounds like Sen. Nesiba is doing ok and I hope he continues to do so. The Silver Lining is he is likely immune now for most of the legislative session!