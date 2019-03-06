10 Facts About Governor Noem’s Pipeline Package
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the Joint Committee on Appropriations held a hearing on Governor Noem’s pipeline package. Here are ten facts about the set of bills, SB189 and SB190.
- The bills do not place restrictions on peaceful protest or assembly.
- There are no new crimes created and no new criminal penalties.
- The legislation does not stop any pipeline project and does not require any pipeline project to move forward.
- They do not allow rioters to escape financial liability for damages caused.
- The plan is proactive and transparent – the first of its kind.
- The bills protect our rights: property rights, freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.
- They will protect taxpayers from extraordinary law enforcement costs.
- The legislation spreads cost and risk among the state, counties, federal government, pipeline companies, and rioters.
- No new boards or commissions are created.
- No new taxes are created.
The legislative package has two parts. First, it creates the Pipeline Engagement Activity Coordination Expenses (PEACE) fund for the coordination of law enforcement expenditures. This includes a transparent process for fees and other funds to be collected through a variety of sources to pay for the extraordinary costs associated with the pipeline construction incurred by the state and counties. Second, it creates a second fund and legal remedies to pursue out-of-state money funding the riots aiming to shut down the pipeline build.
