10 Facts About Governor Noem’s Pipeline Package

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the Joint Committee on Appropriations held a hearing on Governor Noem’s pipeline package. Here are ten facts about the set of bills, SB189 and SB190.

The bills do not place restrictions on peaceful protest or assembly. There are no new crimes created and no new criminal penalties. The legislation does not stop any pipeline project and does not require any pipeline project to move forward. They do not allow rioters to escape financial liability for damages caused. The plan is proactive and transparent – the first of its kind. The bills protect our rights: property rights, freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. They will protect taxpayers from extraordinary law enforcement costs. The legislation spreads cost and risk among the state, counties, federal government, pipeline companies, and rioters. No new boards or commissions are created. No new taxes are created.

The legislative package has two parts. First, it creates the Pipeline Engagement Activity Coordination Expenses (PEACE) fund for the coordination of law enforcement expenditures. This includes a transparent process for fees and other funds to be collected through a variety of sources to pay for the extraordinary costs associated with the pipeline construction incurred by the state and counties. Second, it creates a second fund and legal remedies to pursue out-of-state money funding the riots aiming to shut down the pipeline build.

###

Like this: Like Loading...