100th Legislative Session 2025 – Week 4
by Rep. Mike Weisgram
It’s Friday after session and I am wrapping up my thoughts and checking my notes for the week. We just completed a five-day week, and the pace of bill hearings and floor activity is accelerating.
I won’t dwell on the most upsetting thing that happened this week, but I feel I must address it. One of our House members proposed legislation (HB 1224) to deny the Huron School District of any further appropriation through state aid to education. His reasoning, as I understand it, was to protest a bathroom policy that he perceived to allow biological boys to use the girls’ restrooms. This legislation caused a fire storm of controversy, which led him to withdraw the legislation and to his vice-chairmanship of the House Education committee to be revoked.
Regarding spending, I have gotten a few inquiries and opinions from constituents about the proposed prison construction, even though it is a hotter topic for citizens in the Sioux Falls area. This is a big deal as it is an 825-million-dollar investment. Yet, in my opinion, it is responsible to replace the old prison sooner than later. My reasons are as follows:
1. It is undeniable that it will need to be replaced in the near future.
2. One-time money from unclaimed property is available for this project (as previously allocated to the prison fund).
3. The building costs will only continue to inflate the longer we wait.
As a legislature, we have never given the SD Department of Corrections a reason to not move forward with planning, preparing, and expending money to have architectural and engineering plans drawn up for site preparation. In fact, we’ve continued to fill the prison construction fund, session after session, with money, which undoubtably gave that department the indication that moving forward was prudent. The Department of Corrections may not have successfully communicated the proposed location of the new prison with residents in the area, but I don’t fault them for going forward. That discussion will come forward next week, and I expect lively, heated, and emotional testimonies… and hard votes for legislators.
All in all, it was a good week with a couple of bumps in the road. We are moving forward with the goal of doing our due diligence on proposed legislation and casting our votes appropriately.
I choose to be optimistic and will do my best to do good things for South Dakota.