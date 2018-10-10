18 Good Reasons to vote Republican in the race for Governor. Elections have consequences.

There’s been some mention of the importance of the vote for Kristi Noem for Governor on the basis that the person who takes that seat in January will be making at least two appointments to the South Dakota State Supreme Court in their first term of office.
Those appointments are set to come due as a result of State Supreme Court Justices set to matriculate out of office due to the mandatory age limit of 70 placed upon them under South Dakota law. I spoke to one pundit about that, and they wryly noted that it could be important if you’re concerned about alienation of affection and estate matters being heard, but most are not too worried about it.
More importantly, the election matters because of other aspects of the Governor’s power of appointment. And it mattered 18 times under the supervision of Governor Daugaard:
|Date of Appointment
|District
|Name
|Chamber
|Replaced
|Party
|11/17/11
|21
|Kent Juhnke
|Senate
|Garnos
|R
|11/17/11
|21
|Dave Scott
|House
|Juhnke
|R
|5/13/13
|16
|David Anderson
|House
|Miller
|R
|6/5/13
|12
|Blake Curd
|Senate
|Johnston
|R
|8/15/13
|25
|Kris Langer
|House
|Hansen
|R
|12/17/13
|8
|Chuck Jones
|Senate
|Olson
|R
|1/13/14
|32
|Alan Solano
|Senate
|Adelstein
|R
|6/16/14
|11
|Mark Willadsen
|House
|Erickson
|R
|4/30/15
|16
|William Shorma
|Senate
|Lederman
|R
|5/6/15
|25
|Scott Fiegen
|House
|Rave
|R
|11/19/15
|9
|Wayne Steinhauer
|House
|Hickey
|R
|11/18/16
|34
|David Lust
|House
|Dryden
|R
|1/31/17
|8
|Marli Wiese
|House
|Wollmann
|R
|9/2/17
|10
|Doug Barthel
|House
|Haggar
|R
|12/29/17
|34
|Michael Diedrich
|House
|Tieszen
|R
|8/8/18
|10
|Maggie Sutton
|Senate
|Netherton
|R
|8/8/18
|26B
|Rebecca Reimer
|House
|Schaefer
|R
|8/8/18
|32
|Scyller Borglum
|House
|McPherson
|R
In each and every instance, Republican Governor Daugaard appointed a Republican to assume the seat.
Had the chief executive for the State of South Dakota been a Democrat, make no mistake, that would have been reflected at the time of the appointment, which could have had some significant consequences for the balance of power in the State Legislature.
The choices for Republicans this election shouldn’t be predicated solely on what ‘could’ happen with the next Governor and how they exercise the power of appointment.
But it is a good illustration of the fact that elections have consequences.
Good points–it is not just the governor but all the appointments
This is about issue number 1000 on my list. I feel like people are stressing about Noem’s race or something. She is going to win by 25%.
Judges is in the top 10. Legislators not.
Growing businesses (looking to expand) pass over S.D. because of one party government. Businesses don’t have one party customers so hooking up with a omnipotent majority limits their options. It’s time we diversify and become attractive to growing companies with growing ideas.
Growing businesses do not pass over SD because of a one party government. They come to us because we have low taxes, less regulations and…
In a new study from GOBankingRates researchers found that South Dakota is the best place for middle-class individuals to live. The state has a college graduation rate of more than 48 percent, while in-state tuitions and fees for the 2017-2018 school year were about $8,450. The median list price for a home was $229,500 and the home ownership rate is about 69 percent.
Name a Fortune 2000 company that’s recently come to S.D. Name any growing company that’s recently come to S.D. We may be a cheap place to live but eventually you have to buy something at the same price everyone in other states pays. Low wages suck.
Daktronics.
I like how you predict the future… “but eventually”.
If your wages are too low for the life style you desire, it’s because you made some bad choices.
I have many friends working for Sanford and Avera making over $20 an hour. The School of Mines also provides people with the opportunity for a high paying job right here in SD.
My guess is that if we had a Democratic governor, that the number of Republican legislator resignations would collapse dramatically…..#ProblemSolved
(“What do you mean I have to go back?…. I hate winters in Pierre….”)