Coming after the Doeden for Governor campaign announced this week they would be going around South Dakota with Toby Doeden’s scowling face on the side of a bus..
..apparently the Hansen/Lemming campaign thought they needed to do something like that to chase around team Doeden.
So this afternoon, it looks like we have an announcement of the Hansen/Lemming Phony Express hitting the road.
It’s just like the Doeden bus tour, except similar to when an original product is made, the inevitable cheap Chinese knockoff products in bulk show up, because it’s easier than having on original idea. Doeden has a wrapped bus, so the Hansen campaign wrapped a camper.
Why? … well.. the other guys have a bus, so they need a wrapped vehicle to make it look like they’re coming close to 4% too.
17 thoughts on “2% Hansen chasing 4% Doeden as Hansen/Lemming campaign rolls out *the Phony Express* aftermarket knock-off bus tour”
Do they have Faith Family Freedom decorations on the inside?
More like Faith Family Fascism decorations
No crazy trains from Doeden and Hansen yet, but a crazy camper and a crazy bus?
It would be great to get photos when one of these bigot busses has a flat tire or is towed to a repair shop due to a mechanical breakdown.
Who’s footing the bill for Hansen?
Chris Larson?
Mattress Queen?
I bet SDRTL is a donor.
Anon at 10:21 AM
that was my first thought, too.
Looks like an AI generated video. Someone ask them to stand in front of it and take a pic giving a thumbs up to verify it is real.
Is the Hansen bus offering free crisis pregnancy counseling?
July 1st offering traveling bathroom pre-entry pant check genital inspections?
Ice cream cones for kids?
All Gov. Rhoden needs to do now is a photoshoot horseback on the horizon; he grins, gives a big yawn — because all is well, and South Dakota is strong!
Maybe Amanda will stock it with meat and it can double as a food truck.
I don’t think their liberal Dakota Rural Action supporters eat meat. They are sure against livestock production.
sure looks to me like toby’s is just a motorhome too, not even one of the nice ones. when i first saw it i thought, ‘here’s the poorest of the rich’ same with his plane.
as for hansen/lemon, all their artwork looks AI generated to my eye. which fits, as their intelligence is… well, artificial.
Toby Doeden is 100% self funding his campaign and will not accept donations?