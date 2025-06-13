2% Hansen chasing 4% Doeden as Hansen/Lemming campaign rolls out *the Phony Express* aftermarket knock-off bus tour

Coming after the Doeden for Governor campaign announced this week they would be going around South Dakota with Toby Doeden’s scowling face on the side of a bus..

..apparently the Hansen/Lemming campaign thought they needed to do something like that to chase around team Doeden.

So this afternoon, it looks like we have an announcement of the Hansen/Lemming Phony Express hitting the road.

It’s just like the Doeden bus tour, except similar to when an original product is made, the inevitable cheap Chinese knockoff products in bulk show up, because it’s easier than having on original idea. Doeden has a wrapped bus, so the Hansen campaign wrapped a camper.

Why? … well.. the other guys have a bus, so they need a wrapped vehicle to make it look like they’re coming close to 4% too.