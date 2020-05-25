2020 Pre-Primary report – Dusty Johnson for Congress posts $149k raised, $77k spent, $816k Cash on hand

Dusty Johnson should send Liz May a thank you card for declaring her candidacy.. Especially the part where she runs, and then stayed home.
Because it allowed Johnson to raise and not have to spend anything resembling a fair amount of cash against a candidate who ultimately didn’t amount to anything more than a cow’s release of global warming gases in the wind.
Dusty Johnson Pre Primary 2020 by Pat Powers on Scribd
Dusty Johnson raised $148,736.56, with a tremendous 89% of it coming from individual donors, plus $126.19 in interest. Against that Johnson spent $76,794.75, leaving him a tremendous $815,776.28 in funds for the fall.
Compared to Liz May who is upside down at this point with $8,812.62 cash on hand and $15,608.82 in debts and obligations, Dusty is easily moving forward to June 2.
The only question remaining is whether May will break 20% or not. Because she’s certainly not competing on the same playing field.
How did he raise more than a US Senator?
I’m not sure this is the case but my suspicion is Senator Round’s wife is immune-compromised as she fights her cancer which limits the Senator’s ability to fundraise.
Praying for Jean’s continued recovery.
One thing is for sure. Glodt doesn’t get paid enough. Not only does he work 24hr days and 7 days a week but he is giving his paycheck away to Rounds and Dusty. The guy is golden!
He’s the greatest. South Dakota doesn’t deserve him. We are so lucky he’s not snatched up by a campaign in a battleground state where they pay more.
He should be giving it to Liz. She represents farmers and ranchers not China.
He did a great job on Marsy’s law, amendment S.
He did a great job on Marsy’s law, amendment S. The billionaire from CA put in how much into this campaign?