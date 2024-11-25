2025 House Committees announced

In case you were wondering how the legislature is going to look next year, the Legislative Research Council announced the House Committee makeup a few moments ago:
Legislative Committees (** denotes Chair, * denotes Vice Chair):
Agriculture and Natural Resources: Marty Overweg**, Spencer Gosch *, Julie Auch, Tim Goodwin, Jana Hunt, Travis Ismay, Trish Ladner, Kaley Nolz, Drew Peterson, Kathy Rice, Richard Vasgaard, Kevin Van Diepen, Kadyn Wittman
Appropriations: Mike Derby**, Tony Venhuizen*, Terri Jorgenson, Chris Kassin, Liz May, Scott Moore, Erik Muckey, Al Novstrup, John Sjaarda
Commerce and Energy: Karla Lems**, Jessica Bahmuller*, Aaron Aylward, Steve Duffy, Lana Greenfield, Tony Kayser, Tina Mulally, Kaley Nolz, Drew Peterson, Tesa Schwans, William Shorma, Nicole Uhre-Balk, Mike Weisgram
Education: Lana Greenfield**, Phil Jensen*, Amber Arlint, Heather Baxter, Roger DeGroot, Josephine Garcia, Jim Halverson, Mellissa Heermann, Travis Ismay, Dylan Jordan, Logan Manhart, Kathy Rice, Tesa Schwans, Mike Stevens, Nicole Uhre-Balk
Government Operations and Audit: Marty Overweg**, Scott Moore*, Julie Auch, Eric Emery, Karla Lems
Health and Human Services: Brian Mulder**, Les Heinemann*, Bobbi Andera, Heather Baxter, Eric Emery, Josephine Garcia, Jim Halverson, Dylan Jordan, Tony Kayser, Logan Manhart, Rebecca Reimer, Taylor Rehfeldt, Brandei Schaefbauer
Judiciary: Mike Stevens**, Bethany Soye*, Mary Fitzgerald, John Hughes, Jana Hunt, David Kull, Curt Massie, Will Mortenson, Peri Pourier, Rebecca Reimer, Tim Reisch, Matt Roby, Tim Walburg
Legislative Procedure: Jon Hansen**, Karla Lems*, Erin Healy, Tina Mulally, Scott Odenbach, Marty Overweg, Tony Venhuizen
Local Government: Greg Jamison**, Julie Auch*, Bobbi Andera, Jeff Bathke, Roger DeGroot, Mary Fitzgerald, Mellissa Heermann, David Kull, Trish Ladner, Tina Mulally, Matt Roby, Kevin Van Diepen, Kadyn Wittman
Military and Veterans Affairs: Tim Goodwin**, Tim Reisch*, Aaron Aylward, Jessica Bahmuller, Heather Baxter, Terri Jorgenson, Tony Kayser, Scott Moore, Peri Pourier, Christopher Reder, Tony Randolph, William Shorma, Keri Weems
Retirement Laws: Mike Weisgram**, Les Heinemann*, Amber Arlint, David Kull, Erik Muckey
State Affairs: Scott Odenbach**, Marty Overweg*, Jessica Bahmuller, Eric Emery, Spencer Gosch, Jon Hansen, Erin Healy, Les Heinemann, Greg Jamison, Karla Lems, Tim Reisch, Brandei Schaefbauer, Bethany Soye
Taxation: Aaron Aylward**, John Hughes*, Jeff Bathke, Curt Massie, Will Mortenson, Herman Otten, Peri Pourier, Christopher Reder, Kent Roe, Tony Randolph, Tim Walburg, Keri Weems, Mike Weisgram
Transportation: Tony Randolph**, Herman Otten*, Amber Arlint, Steve Duffy, Tim Goodwin, Phil Jensen, Brian Mulder, Christopher Reder, Taylor Rehfeldt, Kent Roe, William Shorma, Richard Vasgaard, Keri Weems
Interim Committees (** denotes Chair or co-Chair):
Joint Appropriations: Mike Derby**(co-Chair), Terri Jorgenson, Chris Kassin, Liz May, Scott Moore, Erik Muckey, Al Novstrup, John Sjaarda, Tony Venhuizen
Rules Review: Roger DeGroot, Jon Hansen, Erik Muckey
State-Tribal Relations: Will Mortenson**(co-Chair), Heather Baxter, Eric Emery, Scott Odenbach, Peri Pourier
Thoughts?
4 thoughts on “2025 House Committees announced”
They know that the Education committee doesn’t teach reading and writing correct? Them forgetting that fact seems to be the only reason why Ismay would be on it.
Good luck getting vouchers out of the education committee. It looks like it starts out a dead heat right out of the gate.
Ismay will play a key role in the education committee.
As an example of what happens when you don’t get one?