If anyone thinks South Dakotans can afford to lose ag jobs, they haven’t heard the latest news from Yankton:
The Cimpl cattle harvest facility has stopped their operations in Yankton, a news release from American Foods Group says.
and..
AFG says they plan to provide continued pay and benefits to employees during the transition and say team members are on-site discussing relocation options. According to the company, the decision to “idle harvest operations” impacts more than 250 employees.
Read the entire story here at KELOland.
That’s a lot of jobs for Yankton to lose.
2 thoughts on “250 Ag processing workers to lose jobs in Yankton”
All of the freedumbers and religious grifters don’t care. At most they’ll spout some Kulturkampf bs on their Facebook pages or about how this is Bidens fault somehow. But they won’t do anything to help secondary ag sectors.
Are we great yet?