250 Ag processing workers to lose jobs in Yankton

If anyone thinks South Dakotans can afford to lose ag jobs, they haven’t heard the latest news from Yankton:

The Cimpl cattle harvest facility has stopped their operations in Yankton, a news release from American Foods Group says.

and..

AFG says they plan to provide continued pay and benefits to employees during the transition and say team members are on-site discussing relocation options. According to the company, the decision to “idle harvest operations” impacts more than 250 employees.