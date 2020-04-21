3 Independent Candidates so far for April 28th deadline.

So far, three Independent candidates for the State Legislature have filed to run for the South Dakota State Legislature:

I’m told Seth William Van’T Hof is running from the right against Republican Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer in District 25. Former Democrat State Representative (and former Indy Lt. Governor candidate) Caitlin Collier is running for District 17 House, where both parties have their dance card filled.

Former Democrat House Candidate Jade Addison of Sturgis is also trying again, this time as an Indy candidate in a race that had no Democrats for State Representative. (Sorry GOP Candidates. No free ride here).

Hang on for more. Independents have until April 28th to turn in petitions. 8 more days to go!