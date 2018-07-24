6 people running to replace Larry Rhoden in the race for District 29 House

What’s the good word this morning? An email went out recently from Republican leadership in Meade and Butte Counties regarding the replacement of Larry Rhoden in the race for District 29 House, since he’s going to be our next Lt. Governor:

Dear fellow Republicans: After an extensive search our nominating committee (made up of members of the Meade and Butte County Central Committees) has compiled a list of 6 candidates to vie for the District 29 House Republican nomination vacated by Larry Rhoden. The winner will run in the November general election as one of two Republican candidates. The other candidate (selected in the June primary) is Tom Brunner.

They will be running against the two democrat candidates in November. The candidates for this seat will be presented/reported to the 26 July meeting to be held at the Sturgis Community Center theater at 7:00 PM. The candidates selected by the nominating committee are: Lincoln Shuck, Linda Rausch, Jason Reed, Billy Kluck, Steven Smeenk, and Kirk Chaffee. Nominations from the floor will also be entertained by the Chair.

Since this is a multi County District the meeting will be chaired by Dan Lederman the State Republican Party Chairman. Candidates and one supporter for each candidate will give speeches. Balloting will continue until one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes. Any interested person may attend but the voting members of the interested Central Committees will be identified and seated separately to facilitate the balloting process. This is an important selection. If you are a voting Central Committee member please try your best to attend. Voting members should have by now received your official notice from the State Chairman, Dan Lederman.

Hope to see you there. Linn Hendrickson. Meade County Republican Party Chairman