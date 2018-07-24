6 people running to replace Larry Rhoden in the race for District 29 House

What’s the good word this morning? An email went out recently from Republican leadership in Meade and Butte Counties regarding the replacement of Larry Rhoden in the race for District 29 House, since he’s going to be our next Lt. Governor:
Dear fellow Republicans: After an extensive search our nominating committee (made up of members of the Meade and Butte County Central Committees) has compiled a list of 6 candidates to vie for the District 29 House Republican nomination vacated by Larry Rhoden. The winner will run in the November general election as one of two Republican candidates. The other candidate (selected in the June primary) is Tom Brunner.
They will be running against the two democrat candidates in November. The candidates for this seat will be presented/reported to the 26 July meeting to be held at the Sturgis Community Center theater at 7:00 PM. The candidates selected by the nominating committee are: Lincoln Shuck, Linda Rausch, Jason Reed, Billy Kluck, Steven Smeenk, and Kirk Chaffee. Nominations from the floor will also be entertained by the Chair.
Since this is a multi County District the meeting will be chaired by Dan Lederman the State Republican Party Chairman. Candidates and one supporter for each candidate will give speeches. Balloting will continue until one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes. Any interested person may attend but the voting members of the interested Central Committees will be identified and seated separately to facilitate the balloting process. This is an important selection. If you are a voting Central Committee member please try your best to attend. Voting members should have by now received your official notice from the State Chairman, Dan Lederman.
Hope to see you there. Linn Hendrickson. Meade County Republican Party Chairman
So, Thursday is the big night.
Stay tuned.
Linda Rausch is my pick.
Second that Bill Kluck guy could be interesting since he ran a decent race against Cammack.
Never heard of the others.
Any of them a Nelsonian?
Kluck was on Nelson’s US Senate Steering Committee. He helped him pull into that parking spot marked “Third Place.”
http://dakotawarcollege.com/nelson-for-senate-announces-campaign-team/
You nailed it. Kluck would be a Nelson clone, thinks and almost acts like Stace.
Thank you for the list of the crazies…Shamra Johnson…met her and talk about irrational…
Kluck is NOT the choice here…He was recruited by Stace Nelson…enough said
What happened to Russell? Is he still working to get back on the ballot?
While I prefer Linda Rausch because she would be good. I am equally entertained by the Nelson wing. If Kluck got in and Nelson had Russell back at his side the Senate might be entertaining. Without Michels we will need some entertainment.
Mr. Kluck is indeed a Nelsonian and subject to the puppet strings of Mr. Russell. It would be entertaining, but word is the Rhoden Rhangers aren’t going to try to steer this election they way they want it. Even though they could. Mr. Nelson is trying to band together as he knows he stands no chance in the debates in the Senate against Mr. Rhoden. Point! Of Order! Point!
Chaffee, Rausch and Reed are the legitimate candidates in the race. The worst option is Kluck. Some might call the Nelsonians entertaining, while the legislators who are there to get things done for our state find him and his minions frustrating and outrageous. I prefer to go to the theater or somewhere else for my entertainment and leave our state legislature to actually make laws and get the job done right. There are too many crazies who are running to go to Pierre to make a statement, and it’s all about them. Each wants to be the ‘hero’. Enough of the Stace Nelsons & Liz Mays! Even if we lose a couple of republican seats, getting rid of them would be worth it!