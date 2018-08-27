AFP Hosting Event – Trade War Hits Home: Tariffs’ Impact on South Dakota

From my mailbox – AFP hosting forum on effects of Tariffs in South Dakota

Hey Pat,

At the end of the month — Thursday, Aug. 30 — we’re having an event that I think you’d really enjoy.

Are you curious about the effect tariffs are having on South Dakota? Do you believe that freeing up the market is the quickest path to prosperity, and that trade barriers push us off that path?

If so, you’re encouraged to come to our Trade War Hits Home: Tariffs’ Impact on South Dakota event at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls, SD.

I think you’ll get a lot out of it. The event will feature a panel of experts discussing how barriers to trade are impacting our state.

WHAT: Trade War Hits Home: Tariffs’ Impact on South Dakota

WHEN: Thursday, August 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Hilton Garden Inn DOWNTOWN, Sioux Falls, SD

201 E. 8th Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Be sure to register to grab a seat to this fantastic event.

For Freedom,

Don Haggar

State Director

Americans for Prosperity — SD

P.S. Pat, food and beverages will be served, so don’t miss out!