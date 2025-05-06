Came across this in a shop a couple of weeks back, and thought I’d share how we used to advertise our State Capitol Building and grounds as a tourism destination. Back in the early 50’s during the Sig Anderson era of state government..
One thought on “A blast from the South Dakota Capitol Buildings and Grounds’ past.”
Very cool, Pat.
Don’t get me wrong. I love the Canada (American?) Geese that frequent Capitol Lake. However, the advertisement fails to mention that tourists need to dodge the many goose landmines around the Capitol grounds, particularly on the sidewalk around the lake.
We should all be proud of our Capitol building. It is a beautiful piece of architecture filled with lots of art. Our forefathers and mothers didn’t skimp, despite being a young and poor state.