A few housekeeping items for SDWC, mainly to do with translating words to sound.
- I’m attempting to find a TTS (Text to speech) solution I like, as I’ve had a couple of requests for people to be able to listen to posts versus trying to read them while on the run and for the visually impaired, so you might see a “listen to post” button appearing here and there as I test things.
Let me know what you think in terms of whether it helps with your use of the website, or if it causes weirdness. Ideally, I’d like something that would read all the posts on the page at a time, but we’ll see what solutions I can find.
- The “listen on the run” discussion has also moved me closer to working out the details for a regular podcast or vodcast (Video podcast) and moving that forward. I’m mainly slogging through the format, since I’m the writer, producer, audio engineer, etc. I don’t want to do it, unless I can do it well, but I’m just about there. More on this to come, and if there are potentially interested sponsors, get in touch, and we can talk.
- Speaking of sponsors, there are still lots of advertising space left as we move towards the 2025 session (and the 2026 elections) – drop me a note for details and prices.
One thought on “A few housekeeping items for SDWC”
Great idea!