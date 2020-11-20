A funny thing happened to Lora Hubbel on the way to Pizza Ranch. Lora might be unmasked… but she’s un-pizza’d as well.

So, had an e-mail this afternoon:

Pat, this morning on KELO-AM I heard an ad paid for by Lora Hubbel. Inviting the Public to a meeting today (Fri 11/20) at noon at the Eastside Pizza Ranch. Would be presenting evidence and results of studies that the masks don’t work, etc, etc.

And in looking at the former Republican/Independent/Constitutional candidate’s facebook page, it would appear that Lora did have some plans..

However, running a radio at might have gotten the event a little too much publicity.

Uh oh. And the next thing you know…

Wasn’t there another Pizza Ranch that put distance between themselves and a bunch of goofballs?