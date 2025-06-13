A little housekeeping.. Sorry for the site weirdness. Updates coming soon!

I’m sure you’ve noticed as I have that loading times at dakotawarcollege.com could be better. I’m afraid that’s symptomatic of the software that runs my server coming to the end of life where it’s no longer supported, which is going to force me to do a major update/upgrade which I am not looking forward to. It’s been probably better than 10 years that it’s running on this same back-end software.

And, in it’s 20th year, the site is actually ..busy. The fact we have the nation’s Senate Majority Leader, a former Governor who is very visible in the Trump administration, and we’re inching towards the biggest election in more than a decade.. That means we’re getting plenty of traffic.

At the same time, the SDWC website is holding nearly 15,000 posts – over a decade’s worth – that are on-line and over 160,000 comments. Load times are also symptomatic of the fact that there is frankly a lot of data, causing it to groan a bit. Taking that all together, I think I need to shake the dust bunnies out of the website. I did a great purge some years back for the same reasons, and I don’t think I can avoid it much longer.

That will be coming up, so if you notice SDWC down for a bit sometime in the coming weeks, that’s why.

I’m not going anywhere. Just scraping some barnacles off to get the state’s oldest active political blog ready for another 20 years.