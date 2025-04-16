A palate cleanser: Here’s a group of Republicans supporting Republicans as Senator Thune speaks to Pennington County Republican Woman

@SoDakCampaigns

In case you needed a palate cleanser after the State SDGOP has been trashing Republicans. Senator and Senate Majority Leader John Thune had a sell-out crowd today at the Pennington County Republican Women’s luncheon in what looked to be a great event:

Good on both them and Senator Thune for a great event for doing the job they’re supposed to!

