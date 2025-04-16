In case you needed a palate cleanser after the State SDGOP has been trashing Republicans. Senator and Senate Majority Leader John Thune had a sell-out crowd today at the Pennington County Republican Women’s luncheon in what looked to be a great event:
Good on both them and Senator Thune for a great event for doing the job they’re supposed to!
2 thoughts on “A palate cleanser: Here’s a group of Republicans supporting Republicans as Senator Thune speaks to Pennington County Republican Woman”
Great work ladies. Way to step up for the GOP
Good news…the traditional GOP is alive & well…just not as loud as the usurpers!