Aberdeen American News laying off seven employees, including shuttering Pierre Bureau and Bob Mercer

The Aberdeen American News is announcing today that as of the end of September, they are closing their Pierre Bureau and ending Bob Mercer’s tenure at the Aberdeen American News due to financial reasons.

American News state government reporter Bob Mercer and sports reporter Shawn Werre were among those whose positions were eliminated.

and…

Bob Mercer’s situation is a little different. He is based in Pierre, and his work is sold by our company to other news outlets in South Dakota. Those subscriptions helped offset some of the cost, but not enough.

Rather than an immediate layoff, the Capitol Bureau in Pierre will remain open through the end of September.

and…

What else can be said? We had to make some hard decisions about our present, and about our future, and how our staff all fits together.