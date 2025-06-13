Aberdeen Police Chief says Shad Olson firebomb threat claim “Didn’t happen”

As I was writing about earlier, a social media post claiming threats were made during a Toby Doeden campaign event on Thursday, June 12 in downtown Aberdeen is wrong, according to the chief of the Aberdeen Police Department, via the Aberdeen Insider:

Chief Dave McNeil said there was a police officer at the Brown County Republicans monthly Reagan Lunch, but no threats were made against Doeden or the Engels Event Co., which hosted the event that ran from roughly 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I don’t believe that happened at all. I don’t believe anybody was making threats,” McNeil said.

and..

Shad Olson, a former Rapid City TV reporter who is known to make inflammatory political posts on social media, wrote on Facebook about the Thursday event in Aberdeen. His entry was also on the Rushmore Republican Facebook page. The Rushmore Republican is a right-wing political blog.

and..

But nobody drove by the event center making threats, McNeil said.