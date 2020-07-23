About sharing views. Some wish people could feel more open. Others wish some people would shut up.

Politicians are out there sharing their views today. From Congressman Dusty Johnson comes a point that people need to feel free to discuss their views more openly:

Apparently, Libertarian PUC Candidate Devin Saxon has no issue being open with his views, as he indicates that burning down federal buildings in Portland is “a step in the right direction:”

And somehow, I get the feeling in the follow up comment from Libertarian Chair Gideon Oakes, that he wishes that his PUC Candidate would not discuss his views: