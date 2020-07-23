About sharing views. Some wish people could feel more open. Others wish some people would shut up.

Politicians are out there sharing their views today. From Congressman Dusty Johnson comes a point that people need to feel free to discuss their views more openly:
Apparently, Libertarian PUC Candidate Devin Saxon has no issue being open with his views, as he indicates that burning down federal buildings in Portland is “a step in the right direction:”
And somehow, I get the feeling in the follow up comment from Libertarian Chair Gideon Oakes, that he wishes that his PUC Candidate would not discuss his views:
Friends don’t let friends elect libertarians!
Leftist and progressives are such snowflakes. It’s a shame. For centuries, those fighting bigotry and prejudice marched under the proud “Free Speech” banner. Heroic Abolitionists never fled from debate.
On May 7, 1850, Frederick Douglass was to speak at New York’s Broadway Tabernacle. During the weeks before, the New York Herald, a pro-slavery Democratic Party mouthpiece, ginned up hostility and violence. When Douglass appeared, the plug uglies, a mob led by bare-knuckled pugilist Isiah Rynders, stormed the platform. These gangsters were known for wielding clubs, knives, and guns. The Uglies had come to crack skulls.
Yet, in the spirit of free speech, the gathered abolitionists invited the racist mob’s leader to the podium. Why? Because talking is better than fighting. Because if we trust our principles, we need fear no argument.
That day, Rynders said African Americans weren’t human but a species of monkey. He claimed mixing races “violated nature and God’s law.”
When it came his turn to speak, an immaculately dressed, erudite Douglass, the bestselling author, the finest orator of his age, rose. “Am I not a man?” he asked.
“You ain’t black, you’re only half-n—–r!” said Rynders.
With a smile, Douglass replied, “Indeed. I am half negro, and half white, and thus half-brother to you, Mr. Rynders.”
His remark was met with gasps, then laughter, and finally cheers. Douglass proceeded to argue that if Rynders opposed the mixing of races, he should certainly oppose slavery, which allowed white slave owners to exploit and rape black women. Slavery, Douglass said, created the very “mongrels” whom Rynders claimed to detest. “We want only our rights,” Douglass concluded. “I care not whether I am descended from man or monkey. For I have a head to think. Thus, God meant I should exercise that ability. And I have a heart to feel, sir, and a tongue to speak. God meant I should use them on behalf of humanity, seeking justice for all.”
Unable withstand such eloquence, Rynder and his thugs departed in sullen silence. Later, a few of the gangsters even came around to support abolitionism. Rynder, for his part, admitted that Douglass’ rejoinder was “as good a shot as I ever took in my life.” And he was a retired boxer!
History records the day ended without violence. Why? Because men spoke. Because even if men voice offensive, insulting thoughts, exchanging words is better than exchanging bullets.
Representative Johnson is quite right. It’s horrible that cancel culture has forced the majority of Americans (62%) into silence. It comical that even this anti-racist incident cannot be presented in full without offending some readers. We must do better. As Dusty said, to achieve REAL progress, our nation must come together, bridging contemporary divides, not disputing pronouns & nurturing 19th century grievances.
A “safe space” is a sterile space. Call yourself progressive? Show some guts! Don’t cancel people. Let adversaries speak. Let “ignorant” opponents reveal the nonsense they believe. Then, like Douglass, speak well in response. If you’ve the courage to debate, and if you debate well, America will suffer less violence and the cause of Right will gain converts.
Sorry for the long-winded rant…
it goes both ways to be fair. i have plenty of right wing friends and family that spout off right-wing talking points paid for by rich billionaires … think Ben Shapiro. i am just hoping the poor and middle-class will wake up to the fact that the ruling class wears Blue and Red. They (Democrats and Republicans) are on the same team. The party leaders and their donors get rich off the rest of us.
ewww
@804 commenter: Snowflakes know no political party. They show up in the left and right. As a moderate I see so much hypocrisy from both sides it’s tiresome hear. We need a 3rd party in the center for a saner choice.
You are going to get a moderate in January. The Democratic Party governs at the center of the two parties. Look at recent history.
In 1993 Bill Clinton took office and over the course of 8 years he did things Republicans dreamed of in the 1980’s: Balanced Budget, Ended Welfare, Crime Bill, Deregulated Banks, Deregulated Telecommunications Industry. I would argue he was a conservative on economic issues. Forget about the social issues for a moment. Our ruling class just uses those issues to divide us into warring sides.
In 2009 Barack Obama took office. After campaigning on a progressive platform, Barry headed hard right upon taking the oath of office. He disregarded a public option and settled for a 1990’s Republican Health care Plan (see Heritage Foundation). Then he bailed out the banks that crashed the economy! Over 5 million families lost their homes cuz Barry represented finance instead of ordinary people. Obama expanded Bush’s illegal wars and normalized the mass surveillance state that is being used against us a regular basis. Those who spoke out (whistleblowers) were punished severely.
Clinton and Obama governed like moderate Republicans from a previous decade. They were not anything close to Progressive.
Biden will probably follow in their footsteps and deliver more for the rich and expand the growing economic inequalities. Hopefully I am wrong. Hopefully Biden meets this moment and brings about a New Deal 2.0
Mostly its because you will get assailed by either side you criticize. Trump makes lots of mistakes but you can’t criticize him and the democrats are offended by everything they don’t agree with. Mostly I believe that the large majority of America just wants to go about their business and its the small few who are in the media or on social media ranting and raving and you’re not going to change their minds anyway.
great douglass story. i can only add that if rynders’ crew had been able to read and quote alinsky, we might have instead had douglass’ magnificent head cracked open that day, in a flaming venue.
Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequence. I don’t understand why people keep conflating the two while accusing others of being hyper-sensitive.