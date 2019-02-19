According to UJS, active warrant out for arrest of SD Democrat Congressional Candidate @ellee_spawn

According to her public schedule, South Dakota Democrat Congressional Candidate Ellee Spawn will be appearing tonight at the Hughes/Stanley Democrats 2019 Legislative Dinner at the Community & Youth Involved Center at 19 E Main Ave, Fort Pierre, starting at about 6pm. And tomorrow night, she also has a fundraiser on the schedule tomorrow in Pierre.

(I suspect the fundraiser is a re-schedule of the one previously announced.)

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the candidate, instead of wearing a name tag, the candidate might be wearing a hoodie and sunglasses and keeping a low profile.

Why? You see, according to records pulled today from both Minnehaha County...

And the South Dakota Unified Judicial System…

According to this report, someone named Michelle Dawn Spawn, a.k.a. Ellee Spawn, etc. has managed to avoid bench warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving with a suspended license (2 counts), having an altered or invalid license in possession (1 count), and a count of not having proper license plates on a vehicle.

In addition, (as of late this morning) the records from the Unified Judicial System note there has been an arrest warrant for her since May 5, 2018.

I hate to even note it, but without even trying very hard, you can scratch the surface with a simple Google Search and also find that according to a news story in the Mitchell Daily Republic, a Michelle Dawn Spawn from Sioux Falls had a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy filing in October of 2015.

I do understand that most people experience a run of hard times at some point in their lives. But running for high office is usually not the best way to solve whatever problems a person might be going through. Especially if you have to tuck and roll whenever you see flashing red & blue lights.

If these records are true, if this is the best that Democrats have to run against Congressman Dusty Johnson in 2020, I’d hate to see where Democrats intend to recruit a candidate to run against US Senator Mike Rounds. Republicans might have to put a political tracker on the Jameson Annex at the State Penitentiary.

(And to our friends in law enforcement, just remember to keep an eye on the Community & Youth Involved Center at 19 E Main Ave, Fort Pierre, starting at about 6pm. You might be able to clear one off of the books).

Like this: Like Loading...