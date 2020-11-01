Governor Kristi Noem will hold a media availability at the State Capitol, Governor’s Large Conference Room on Monday, November 2, at 11:00 am CT. Governor Noem and Secretary Craig Price will be providing an update on the investigation into the crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Mr. Joseph Boever.
14 thoughts on “ADVISORY: Gov. Noem to Hold Media Availability Tomorrow in Pierre”
Was there a toxicology report released for Mr. Boever? Maybe they will address this tomorrow?
He might survive this legally, but not politically. His claim that he thought it we a deer isn’t credible. He should have come clean, admitted he knew it was a person, and had his blood tested that night. A blood test the next day is worthless … and he knew that, which definitely raises suspicion with me.
Ethanol is detectable in the blood for 36 hours, its metabolites are detectable for weeks in plasma.
https://arupconsult.com/content/alcohol-abuse
Also, in today’s world everything is recorded. There is no doubt video of the event he was at prior to the accident.
photos of the event were posted on the Spink County Republicans facebook page and almost everybody is drinking out of those red plastic tumblers they have at Pizza Ranches and other places which let you dispense your own soft drinks. One young lady seems to have a Shirley Temple cocktail, there is a can of A&W rootbeer, a can of 7-up, and bottles of A-one steak sauce on the tables.
It was a wild bunch for sure.,
You don’t mention pictures of the AG with any type of drink in his hand, so everything you typed does nothing but waste your time. There is video and witnesses; you are aware most bars/restaurants have cameras and record everything, right?
How do you know it was a wild bunch? That’s speculation/opinion and doesn’t mean much when facts are what matters in this situation. Have you ever served on a grand jury or jury?
I would like to know 1) What was Boever’s alcohol level and 2) did he report his accident with his truck?
Looks like just a horrible accident to me.
Boever could have been drunk, not reported the accident, and if he was walking on the shoulder, the AG should still be charged with manslaughter. Your questions are irrelevant imo. It all depends on where in the roadway he was struck.
Wow. Distracted and killed an innocent man on the shoulder. When does he announce his resignation?
As the Secretary said, there are different magnitudes of distraction where some are criminal and some are accidents. Both the driver and victim deserve their day in court.
When would it be an accident? If you aren’t using the care required to operate a vehicle safely, that is negligence that resulted in the death of an individual. At the very least, that is manslaughter. He needs to step down and they need to charge him just like everyone els would be.
Have you ever heard of an accident occuring because the driver sneezed? A hot drink spilling on your lap could be considered an accident. These are just two off the top of my head.
You guys really are grasping at straws. Anyone else and they would be arrested and charged already. He will probably cast his electoral vote and then resign. I’m ok with that so he doesn’t delay that process but he needs to come clean. He knew he was distracted. He knew that from day one when he couldn’t tell what he hit.
I only gave examples of… When would it be an accident? You seem to be very emotional and the one reaching for straws.