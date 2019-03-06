AFP Applauds the Senate State Affairs Committee for Protecting Free Speech
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today applauded the Senate State Affairs Committee for passing HB 1087, which seeks to protect the free speech rights of students on our college campuses. AFP-SD has played an active role in expanding free expression through testimony, contacting legislators, and urging activists across the state to support the measure.
AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:
“AFP-SD applauds the Senate State Affairs Committee for allowing the expansion of free expression on South Dakota’s campuses. These environments offer students the opportunity to engage with an array of disciplines and ideas that lead to a thoughtful and diverse society. We look forward to the full Senate quickly passing this important legislation.”
Background:
AFP-SD Deputy State Director applauded the South Dakota Board of Regents efforts to support free expression on campuses in December through an op-ed in the Rapid City Journal: Regents move to protect free speech.
Read all the posts on this issue on this blog. You would swear this was the REA-public utility fight of the 70’s. Then think about all the serious issues not dealt with here and in the legislature like
1) curriculum, quality, and cost of our higher education, voc-Ed, and K-12 systems
2). The challenges in rural towns and counties as the population ages and economic realities become more manifest.
3). Or transportation, or Medicaid, or health care or health insurance, etc.
Pardon me for not applauding Don Haggars participation in this changing of the subject in the hope to fool the sheeple into thinking they are doing something.
The Progressives perfected Alinsky and our faux conservatives have perfected Orwell.
Don’t you wonder why they have distracted you from the issues that matter to literally 800,000 South Dakotans and billions of dollars of spending? Read 1984 again. The parallel is striking.
Ymous, I have called the dcievers to account who well know the fraud they are trying to pull off. I have no desire to lay in the mud of a pig sty. It is Ash Wednesday so I won’t finish this debate. The animals of the farm had many chances to call BS and I leave it to you.