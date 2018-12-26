AFP Deputy Andrew Curley praises regents for committing to free speech

Deputy State Director of AFP Andrew Curley has an opinion column in the Rapid City Journal today praising the fact that the State Board of Regents has made a commitment to protecting free speech on South Dakota College campuses:
In recent years, groups such as mine have stood fast against attempts to curtail freedom of speech on college campuses. These efforts culminated in the South Dakota Board of Regents approving strong speech protections for students.
The most significant aspect of the new policy is the “Commitment to Freedom of Expression,” which specifically affirmed that all viewpoints, even those some deem offensive, have the right to be heard: “Viewpoints may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the institutions’ community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed. Controversial speech and robust debate are expected and valued at the institutions.”
This decision is a sorely needed victory for those who cherish freedom of speech. There have been numerous examples of students, professors and speakers being muzzled because their views are at odds with some or most of the students on their campuses.