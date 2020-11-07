After GOP record wins, Dems claim they “don’t feel defeated at all.”

Joe Sneve at the Argus is writing tonight that the Democrats apparently don’t feel defeated, after a historical shellacking.

When the 96th South Dakota Legislative Session convenes in Pierre this winter, South Dakotans will be represented by the highest number of Republican lawmakers and the fewest Democrats in 66 years.

and..

Having the fewest number of Democratic lawmakers in Pierre in nearly 70 years isn’t what the South Dakota Democratic Party director Pam Cole had wanted to see. But that won’t stop the party from working hard in the next two years to claw back some seats in 2022.

“I don’t feel defeated at all. I feel very determined,” Cole told the Argus Leader Friday morning.