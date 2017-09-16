AG Candidate John Fitzgerald speaks to Brookings Co GOP

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Lawrence Co. States Attorney John Fitzgerald is speaking to the Brookings County GOP this AM. I’ll have more on this coming later today.

2 Replies to “AG Candidate John Fitzgerald speaks to Brookings Co GOP”

  2. Lee Schoenbeck

    Fritz hasn’t been a longtime, highly regarded prosecutor. Not many bad dudes coming through the courthouse in Lawrence county would say “who”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.