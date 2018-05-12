AG Candidates Russell & Fitzgerald hit with postcards today

From my mailbox, I received one postcard from John Fitzgerald today, and two from Lance Russell, both candidates for Attorney General at the upcoming State Republican Convention:



18 Replies to “AG Candidates Russell & Fitzgerald hit with postcards today”

  1. Mandy

    Which candidate has a wider outlook and sees a broader picture? Which would be fair in writing ballot explanations equally for both sides?

  3. Anonymous

    I could see Lance Russell running this same ad in his state senate race also…

    A story on heidelberger’s blog about how it is illegal to run for both offices at once by Lance Russell.

    He has to choose before the convention

    1. Pat Powers Post author

      AG is a convention race. He’s not ‘a candidate’ until nominated by the GOP Convention… And technically, he’s not even officially a candidate until those results are certified by the party to the Secretary of State.

      As I understand the legal interpretation, if he won the nomination, at that point he’d have to resign his Senate candidacy.

      (And as I also understand, all of this was cleared with the State before his candidacy began.)

      2. Charlie Hoffman

        Pat the first sentence of 12-6-3; “Candidacy for two offices at one election prohibited–Exceptions.”, could easily be interpreted as covering someone being nominated at a convention in place of the primary election held at a later date but it is a gray area and skirts the letter of the law.

        1. Pat Powers Post author

          (Disclaimer- I’m not involved in his campaign) But I believe Lance had some of those legal questions answered before he started.

          That being said, running for more than one at once does open himself up for criticism by his opponents.

  4. Anonymous

    The SOS office should clarify this. We have too many interpretations.

    I believe Cory H is correct.

    2. William Beal

      Certainly, “someone” has the authority (if not the requirement) to make a determination as to the legality of Lance’s candidacy, and should publicly do so before the convention. However, I’m really not sure who that “someone” actually is, whether it’s the SOS, the AG or the Court.

      Can anyone clarify exactly WHO should decide the issue?

      I don’t believe the South Dakota Republican Party can make a legal judgement, nor should it be in the position of judging candidate eligibility as defined by South Dakota law.

      I don’t want to publicly favor any potential candidate prior to their nomination, as a County Chair I will support and promote the party’s candidate, but this is an issue that needs to be addressed before any candidate is selected.

      If nothing else, if Lance should win the nomination for AG and this issue HASN’T been clarified, I can only assume the Democrat candidate will make this an issue in the general election.

      “Someone” really needs to step up and settle this before the convention.

    3. William Beal

      12-6-3. Candidacy for two offices at one election prohibited–Exceptions. No person may be a CANDIDATE (emphasis mine) for nomination or election to more than one public office except for the office of President of the United States or vice president of the United States. However, a candidate for any such office is not prohibited from being elected to any one or more party offices as may be provided in chapter 12-5.
      Source: SDC 1939, § 16.0215; SL 1973, ch 74, § 2; SL 2002, ch 73, § 3; SL 2015, ch 76, § 3.

  5. Anonymous

    It appears from the case cited by someone on Heidelberger’s site states that the decision has already been done by our state Supreme Court…and the plain meaning of the statute says you can’t do what Lance Russell is doing plain and simple as the Court says.

    I don’t see how he gets around it in light of this decision.

    Read it yourself.

    http://ujs.sd.gov/uploads/sc/opinions/27956.pdf

    1. Concerned Individual

      It seems pretty straightforward to me after reading the link.

      “the circuit court ruled that the candidate’s second filings violated SDCL 12-6-3’s prohibition against dual candidacies and thus were invalid”

      Looks like leagally, Russell needs to choose one race or the other.

  7. Anonymous

    Lance Russel kind of looks like the former mayor of Toronto, Canada … doesn’t he not? I believe his name was Rob Ford.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous

    Gee, Fitzgerald’s card shows his wife and kids so he is definitely the most qualified, according to some nitwits; apparently you have to be married with kids to be in the GOP. Nitwits.

