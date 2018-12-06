AG Files ballot explanation for Version 2 of Heidelberger measure to limit information to voters

From my mailbox, Attorney General Marty Jackley has filed a ballot explanation for Version 2 of Cory Heidelberger’s measure to hid information on ballot measures and the people who circulate petitions from voters :

Attorney General Explanation Released for Initiated Measure Changing Initiative and Referendum Requirements

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure has been filed with the Secretary of State. This explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the initiated measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the initiated measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

On November 21, 2018, Jackley’s office filed an explanation for a similar measure from the sponsor. Afterwards, the sponsor made changes to the measure and submitted the second version.

The revised initiated measure is entitled “An initiated measure changing initiative and referendum requirements.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure, and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed initiated measure.

AG Statement for Initiated Measure to limit voter information Version 2 by Pat Powers on Scribd

