AG: It was ok for Sioux Falls to protect the President.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office has issued their opinion regarding the expenditure of public funds for the protection of President Trump when he was in town a short while back.
And contrary to what partisan Democrats were complaining, it was ok for the City of Sioux Falls to protect the president when he was in our area:
So local beat cops are the Secret Service now? “Not to influence an election.” Oh? Why was he here then?
Partisaship is democracy.
A silly complaint. When President Obama came to Watertown, I don’t recall any grousing about law enforcement expenses from the GOP.
I don’t remember Obama’s private fundraiser in Watertown. How much money could he have raised in Watertown let alone all of South Dakota?
I believe when Obama came Lake Area Tech in Watertown, it was open to the public, wasn’t it? Maybe you had to pay $500 dollars to see him. Did you have to pay to play?
This came up in 2016 when Obama was making appearances with Hillary. The campaign is supposed to cover some of the travel expenses but not the security
So my curiosity asks how the expenditures stack up between the Trump visit and the weeks of protecting Garth Brooks that SooFoo paid for?
Lol Garth Brooks can afford his own security.
For sure, but he doesn’t need security because everybody loves him