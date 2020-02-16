Alex Jensen approved for ballot in Sioux Falls City Council race and campaigning hard… Where’s Stehly?

The news came out this week that former State Representative Alex Jensen was approved for the ballot in the Sioux Falls City Council Race for the at-large seat.. and at the same time, Jensen reports that despite the inclement weather, he’s banging out the door to door and personal voter contacts:

While Jensen is officially on the ballot, actively out campaigning, and setting a record pace raising funds for his election, his projected opponent Theresa Stehly can’t make up her mind whether she can handle an opponent who is outworking her before she’s gathered signature 1.

I’m told in her last election, she drug it out until early March before making a decision, which she might be doing in 2020.

But. It’s a much different election against a much more experienced candidate running against a Theresa who now has tremendous baggage for her antics and grandstanding.

With negatives like that, while Alex Jensen is readying signs and going door to door, Stehly might choose to sit out because she doesn’t want to get that large of a dose of truth, instead remaining in the company of sycophants who won’t tell her that she has an image problem that isn’t going away.

Time is ticking away in the Sioux Falls City Council race. Especially for those who won’t make a decision.