Alex Jensen for SF City Council campaign posts video

Posted on by

In Sioux Falls, the Alex Jensen for City Council campaign posted a video of Alex going door to door in his pursuit of the cItywide at-large City Council seat. From Facebook:

8 Replies to “Alex Jensen for SF City Council campaign posts video”

  1. Matthew Paulson

    This is the third weekend since January 1st that Alex has been going door to door. So exciting to see him campaigning hard.

  2. Anonymous

    Great message but terrible execution. Get a volunteer to hold the camera and practice what you’re going to say once or twice before you say it please.

    Take a note from Kristi’s campaigns. She has the best commercials of any candidate in the state. High quality and clear- regardless of anything else.

    I know it’s a city council race- but that doesn’t make it any less important.

      1. Anonymous

        not disagreeing with this comment in the slightest – but she sure can doll herself up and look like a pretty “rancher”.

