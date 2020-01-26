Alex Jensen for SF City Council campaign posts video Posted on January 26, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 8 Comments ↓ In Sioux Falls, the Alex Jensen for City Council campaign posted a video of Alex going door to door in his pursuit of the cItywide at-large City Council seat. From Facebook: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
This is the third weekend since January 1st that Alex has been going door to door. So exciting to see him campaigning hard.
Great message but terrible execution. Get a volunteer to hold the camera and practice what you’re going to say once or twice before you say it please.
Take a note from Kristi’s campaigns. She has the best commercials of any candidate in the state. High quality and clear- regardless of anything else.
I know it’s a city council race- but that doesn’t make it any less important.
Kristi— Show horse yes
work horse not so much
not disagreeing with this comment in the slightest – but she sure can doll herself up and look like a pretty “rancher”.
Better than Tenhaken!
When are candidate deadlines?
At least the whimpering is minimal today, Alex.
I liked how he talked about Teresa being a sideshow without seeing her name but that was kind of clever