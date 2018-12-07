“All the murders in SD lead back to the GOED.” Lora Hubbel rides again!

Upon the opening up of the District 9 House seat, one of the commenters (Tara Volesky, actually), raised the question of Governor-elect Noem appointing perpetual candidate Lora Hubbel to the position being vacated by Deb Peters.

This morning, Lora reminds us why Tara’s proposition of her serving in office is akin to suggesting that the Governor appoint Bigfoot to a legislative seat. Because some things are so outlandish, they dash the credibility of the person uttering them on the rocks.

Lora actually states – a direct quote – that “All the murders in SD lead back to the GOED.” and that they are going to steal you mineral and inheritance rights.

And that’s why we have elections. To weed out the people who have no business serving in elected office. Ever.

