“Alleged Black Nazi” Mark Robinson drops CNN Lawsuit for reporting porn website allegations

Robinson’s video speech occurred during the Dakota First Action political action committee’s Victory Gala. Toby Doeden, an Aberdeen businessman and founder of Dakota First Action, said his fellow Republicans who are condemning Robinson are hurting the party.
“CNN has no substantive proof,” Doeden said.
Mark Robinson drops CNN lawsuit, vows not to run for office again https://t.co/JsrAT9g0eq
— The Hill (@thehill) January 31, 2025
Robinson faced pressure to drop out of the governor’s race after the CNN report. He filed a case against CNN in October seeking $50 million in damages but decided to drop the lawsuit after losing the governorship to Democrat Josh Stein.
Robinson said his political ambitions are now botched.
“I will continue to utilize my platform to promote and support many of the issues we are all so passionate about; however, at this time, I will do so from the sidelines. I will not run next year, nor do I have plans to seek elected office in the future,” he wrote on X.
Awwww! Alleged National Socialist Mark Robinson’s twin Toby Dumpster Fire Doeden promoted their featured speaker as a “Rising Star”. Toby has a history of blaming any media source he does not like as being Soros backed including SD non-profit news media.
This further makes Dumpsterfire PAC and the endorsed, supported and promoted Dumpster Divers that attended and helped pay for the rally look even worse.