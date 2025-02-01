“Alleged Black Nazi” Mark Robinson drops CNN Lawsuit for reporting porn website allegations

What was the line of defense back in October?:

Robinson’s video speech occurred during the Dakota First Action political action committee’s Victory Gala. Toby Doeden, an Aberdeen businessman and founder of Dakota First Action, said his fellow Republicans who are condemning Robinson are hurting the party.

Read that here.

From twitter yesterday.. maybe CNN wasn’t so far off the mark:

Robinson faced pressure to drop out of the governor’s race after the CNN report. He filed a case against CNN in October seeking $50 million in damages but decided to drop the lawsuit after losing the governorship to Democrat Josh Stein.

Robinson said his political ambitions are now botched.

“I will continue to utilize my platform to promote and support many of the issues we are all so passionate about; however, at this time, I will do so from the sidelines. I will not run next year, nor do I have plans to seek elected office in the future,” he wrote on X.